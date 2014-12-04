ROME Dec 4 Italy's Poste Italiane has extended from three to five years a deal under which state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) manages postal savings, securing an important partnership ahead of a planned post office privatisation.

The deal sealed on Thursday extends the current management accord to a period of five years taking it up to the end of 2018 and will include new investment in technology, training and communication.

The CDP, a state holding company, manages postal savings and invests in strategically important public projects.

"The new convention, through both its length and structure, aims to consolidate the role of post office savings books and bonds among the most popular savings products for Italians," Poste Italiane said in a statement.

It said post office savings accounts currently held some 320 billion euros, the equivalent of 9 percent of the savings held by Italian households in financial assets.

Plans to sell a 40 percent stake in Poste Italiane have been repeatedly delayed due to technical problems and volatile markets and the sale is now expected to go ahead in the second half of next year.

The sale, part of a broad programme of privatisations aimed at cutting Italy's huge public debt, is expected to raise between 4-5 billion euros. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Vincent Baby)