ROME Dec 4 Italy's Poste Italiane
has extended from three to five years a deal under which state
lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) manages postal savings,
securing an important partnership ahead of a planned post office
privatisation.
The deal sealed on Thursday extends the current management
accord to a period of five years taking it up to the end of 2018
and will include new investment in technology, training and
communication.
The CDP, a state holding company, manages postal savings and
invests in strategically important public projects.
"The new convention, through both its length and structure,
aims to consolidate the role of post office savings books and
bonds among the most popular savings products for Italians,"
Poste Italiane said in a statement.
It said post office savings accounts currently held some 320
billion euros, the equivalent of 9 percent of the savings held
by Italian households in financial assets.
Plans to sell a 40 percent stake in Poste Italiane have been
repeatedly delayed due to technical problems and volatile
markets and the sale is now expected to go ahead in the second
half of next year.
The sale, part of a broad programme of privatisations aimed
at cutting Italy's huge public debt, is expected to raise
between 4-5 billion euros.
