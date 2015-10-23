ROME Oct 23 U.S. investment firms BlackRock
and Fidelity as well as China's SAFE have bought shares
in Poste Italiane, a source close to the matter said on Friday,
a sign the stock market listing of Italy's post office drew
foreign interest.
Italy has sold a minority stake in Poste Italiane raising
nearly 3.4 billion euros in an initial public offering which
drew demand of more than three times the shares on offer.
The investment by China's State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) adds to a string of holdings by Chinese
authorities in Italian companies ranging from bank Intesa
Sanpaolo to power grid Terna.
Also BlackRock and Fidelity Investments have stakes in
several Italian companies.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Giselda Vagnoni and Steve Scherer)