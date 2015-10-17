MILAN Oct 17 The sale of Italy's national post
office Poste Italiane has received orders for two and
a half times the number of shares on offer four working days
before it closes, sources familiar with the matter said on
Saturday.
The privatisation of the 153-year old state-owned group
could bring as much as 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to
government coffers and be the biggest sale of state assets in
Italy in a decade.
The price range indicated at the beginning of the process
was between 6 and 7.5 euros per share, which gives a valuation
for the whole group between 7.8 and 9.8 billion euros.
The sale, in which the Italian Treasury is offering up to 38
percent of the group, started Oct. 12 and is due to end Oct. 22.
It is a big part of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's efforts to
revive state asset sales and help to reduce the country's public
debt.
The Treasury is likely to announce the final price for the
initial public offering late on Oct. 22 or the following day,
according to one of the sources.
The shares are due to start trading on the Milan stock
exchange on Oct. 27.
Next week, the global coordinators and Poste Italiane's
senior managers will be in the United States to meet investors
and finalise the sale, the sources said.
Banca IMI, controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca
and UniCredit are global coordinators for
the share sale.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs JP Morgan
, Morgan Stanley and UBS are acting as
bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
