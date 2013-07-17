(Adds definition of relative poverty)
ROME, July 17 The number of people living in
poverty in Italy jumped to almost one in six in 2012 with
families in southern regions hit especially hard, a report
showed on Wednesday, highlighting the human cost of the
country's longest post-war recession.
About 4.8 million, or 8 percent of the population, face
absolute poverty, meaning they are unable to afford the minimum
acceptable standard of living, the report from statistics office
ISTAT showed. That figure jumped from about 3.4 million in 2011.
Overall, 9.56 million people, or 15.8 percent of the
population, were living in absolute or relative poverty, up from
8.17 million people in 2011.
Italy measures relative poverty on a sliding scale starting
with families of two, who fall into the category if their
combined monthly spend is the same or less than the per-person
average, which was just over 990 euros in 2012.
Poverty levels are especially high in the traditionally
poorer south of the country, where almost one in three people
face relative poverty and 11 percent are living in absolute
poverty.
Poverty rates rose particularly among families with several
children, while single people were less affected, ISTAT said.
Levels were also higher among families whose main breadwinner is
unemployed or a factory worker, or who include two or more
elderly people.
A recession that has lasted almost two years has taken a
heavy toll on ordinary Italians, hit by rising unemployment and
purchasing power that has declined due to aggressive tax hikes
aimed at strengthening public finances.
A report released by ISTAT in May showed that millions of
Italians cannot afford to heat their homes properly, take a
holiday away from home, or eat meat.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by John Stonestreet)