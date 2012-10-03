MILAN Oct 3 The European Commission said on
Wednesday interruptibility contracts in Sardinia and Sicily
allowing companies to pay less for their electricity do not
constitute state aid.
In a statement, the Commission said it had authorised an
extension for the use of such contracts until 2015.
Under interruptibility contracts, big companies accept their
power supplies can be halted by the grid operator if needed to
re-balance the electricity network or avoid blackouts.
In return the companies are offered discounts on the price
they pay for power.
Alcoa has decided to shut its aluminium smelter in
Sardinia blaming high power prices for undermining its
competitiveness.
Italian power prices are often between 30 and 50 percent
higher than the EU average.