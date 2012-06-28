* Parties warn Monti they want "results" from EU summit
* President says worried by mounting political conflict
* Confindustria says economy in "abyss", slash forecasts
* Borrowing costs hit six-month high at auction
By Gavin Jones
ROME, June 28 The euro zone debt crisis risks
becoming a political crisis for Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti, who is facing mounting pressure to achieve results to
ease Italy's borrowing costs at the European Union summit that
started on Thursday.
President Giorgio Napolitano said he was worried by the
increasing conflicts among the parties who back Monti in
parliament, with speculation continuing to swirl over the risk
that the government could fall within a few months.
Napolitano said in a statement that he welcomed the fact
that Monti had broad parliamentary backing to negotiate at the
Brussels summit. "However it is worrying that at the same time
the disputes and conflicts are increasing among the parties that
support the government," he added.
The centre-left Democratic party (PD) and former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Party of Freedom (PDL)
are demanding that Monti obtain backing for pro-growth measures
at the summit to ease Italy's economic recession, as well as
steps to limit its rising borrowing costs.
The country's plight was highlighted on Thursday by
employers' lobby Confindustria, who said the economy was "in the
abyss", and would contract by 2.4 percent this year, twice as
much as the government's official forecast.
The budget deficit would also fall far more slowly than
Monti has promised, Confindustria warned.
The rival political parties agreed to back Monti at the head
of an unelected government rather than go to elections when a
discredited Berlusconi fell from office last November with Italy
on the verge of a Greek-style debt default.
However, they already have their eyes on the next election
which must be held by next spring, and are happy to blame Monti
as Italy's economic and financial difficulties continue to rise.
FACTIONS
The parties are also internally divided between factions
that are keen to pull the rug on Monti and others that support
him, adding to a confused and unstable picture.
"Monti has prestige, but he must also bring home results,"
Angelino Alfano, national secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's PDL
said on Thursday.
"We are asking for two measures: criteria that allow more
public investments that today are zero in all of Europe, and a
mechanism that puts a ceiling on the spread" between Italian
bonds and safer German Bunds.
PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani also said Monti should fight to
have some public investments stripped from budget deficit
calculations.
So far Monti's efforts to have such policies adopted at the
EU level have been firmly rebuffed by Germany, the region's
strongest economy and paymaster.
Monti's popularity has fallen steadily this year as
recession has deepened and Italians have felt the weight of
austerity measures made up largely of tax hikes.
His approval rating stood at just 33 percent, according to a
poll published this week by the SWG agency, compared with 71
percent when he took office in November.
However the picture for the parties is even bleaker and
despite his weakness, Monti still remains more popular than any
other political leader.
The same SWG poll showed that the PDL, the former ruling
party, would come in third behind the PD and the rebel by Star
Movement led by the former comedian Beppe Grillo.
Italy's benchmark borrowing costs hit six-month highs at
auction on Thursday, piling further pressure on Monti,
reflecting fears the summit will not offer convincing solutions
to the euro zone's two and a half year old debt crisis.