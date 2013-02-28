Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
BERLIN Feb 28 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Thursday that the formation of a new government could not be rushed because of what he said were unfounded fears that Italy was a threat to the stability of Europe.
Napolitano told reporters during a visit to Berlin that the Italian constitution requires 20 days between elections - which were held on Sunday and Monday - and the new parliament sitting for the first time.
"I don't see right now how it could be accelerated. But it is important to say that Italy is not without a government, there is a government in office until the new one is sworn in," he said. "Italy is not a contagion risk for anyone."
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
June 1 In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.