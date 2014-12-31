* President Napolitano expected to say he will step down
early
* Napolitano had previously said would not serve full term
* Choice of successor presents dangers for PM Renzi
ROME, Dec 31 An expected decision by Italy's
president to step down next year would leave Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi facing one of his most delicate political
challenges.
After dropping hints for months, 89-year-old Giorgio
Napolitano, is likely to indicate in an end-of-year address on
Wednesday evening that he will leave his post early next year,
although he may not name an exact date.
The Italian head of state holds wide but loosely defined
powers, including appointing prime ministers, and can veto
legislation as well as using the office's moral weight to
influence the political agenda.
If Renzi cannot steer an acceptable candidate through the
complicated presidential election process, it will raise doubts
about his ability to push through economic reforms and planned
changes to the constitution and electoral system.
That would fuel speculation about early elections, adding to
the political uncertainty surrounding the euro zone.
Napolitano, a former communist respected in Europe and
Washington, reluctantly agreed to a second term last year after
a deadlocked election threatened to leave Italy politically
adrift, but said he would not serve the full seven years.
Months of speculation about potential successors have thrown
up names ranging from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi to current Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan or Defence
Minister Roberta Pinotti.
Renzi, 39, appointed by Napolitano less than a year ago as
Italy's youngest-ever prime minister said on Monday he was
"absolutely certain" a successor could be elected. But the
process is full of hazards that could absorb valuable political
energy as Italy struggles to pull out of recession.
Electing a president involves about 1,000 voters -- members
of parliament and representatives from the regions. It allows
for multiple rounds of voting by secret ballot, offering ample
opportunity for revenge to the many party enemies Renzi has made
during his whirlwind months in charge.
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, still burning with
resentment at Napolitano's presumed role in his tumultuous 2011
downfall, has insisted that an agreement on the president will
be needed for his support for wider constitutional reforms.
But the experience of 2013, when former Prime Minister
Romano Prodi was rejected by around 100 disgruntled lawmakers in
his own party, also underlines the danger from within.
That fiasco toppled the then-leader of the Democratic Party
Pierluigi Bersani, who had proposed Prodi, ultimately paving the
way for Renzi to seize control of the party a few months later.
