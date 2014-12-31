* President Napolitano says his age limits ability to serve
* Choice of successor presents dangers for PM Renzi
* Napolitano previously said would not serve full term
(Recasts after end-year address)
By James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 31 Italy's 89-year-old President
Giorgio Napolitano said on Wednesday that he would step down
soon because of his age, leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
facing a delicate political challenge to replace him.
After dropping hints for months, Napolitano began the
president's annual end-year address by saying he was speaking
also to his successor, who would "soon" take his place.
"I'm about to step down, to resign as the constitution
expressly allows," he said. "I've reached an age that brings
with it growing limitations and difficulties for me to do my
institutional duties, which are complex and very demanding."
While he did not say exactly when he would go, he is widely
expected to tender his resignation in January when Italy
completes its handover of the rotating European Union
presidency.
If Renzi cannot steer an acceptable candidate through the
complicated presidential election process, it will raise doubts
about his ability to push through economic reforms and planned
changes to the constitution and electoral system.
That would fuel speculation about early elections, adding to
the political uncertainty surrounding the euro zone.
The Italian head of state holds wide but loosely defined
powers, including appointing prime ministers, and can veto
legislation as well as using the office's moral weight to
influence the political agenda.
Napolitano, a former communist respected in Europe and
Washington who first took office in 2006, reluctantly agreed to
a second term last year after a deadlocked election threatened
to leave Italy politically adrift, but said he would not serve
the full seven years.
Months of speculation about potential successors have thrown
up names ranging from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi to current Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan or Defence
Minister Roberta Pinotti.
Renzi, 39, appointed by Napolitano less than a year ago as
Italy's youngest-ever prime minister said on Monday he was
"absolutely certain" a successor could be elected. But the
process is full of hazards that could absorb valuable political
energy as Italy struggles to pull out of recession.
Electing a president involves about 1,000 voters - members
of parliament and representatives from the regions. It allows
for multiple rounds of voting by secret ballot, offering ample
opportunity for revenge to the many party enemies Renzi has made
during his whirlwind months in charge.
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has insisted that an
agreement on the president will be needed for his support for
wider constitutional reforms.
The experience of 2013, when former Prime Minister Romano
Prodi was rejected by around 100 disgruntled lawmakers in his
own party, also underlines the danger from within.
That fiasco toppled the then-leader of the Democratic Party
Pierluigi Bersani, who had proposed Prodi, ultimately paving the
way for Renzi to seize control of the party a few months later.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)