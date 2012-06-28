ROME, June 28 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano said on Thursday he was worried by the increasing
tensions among the parties backing Mario Monti's government
ahead of an important European Union summit beginning in
Brussels later in the day.
Monti is under heavy domestic pressure to obtain EU-backing
for pro-growth measures at the summit to ease Italy's economic
recession, as well as steps to limit its rising borrowing costs.
Napolitano said in a statement that he welcomed the fact
that Monti had broad parliamentary backing to negotiate in
Brussels.
"However it is worrying that at the same time the disputes
and conflicts are increasing among the parties that support the
government," he added.