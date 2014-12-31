ROME Dec 31 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano said on Wednesday he planned to step down soon,
leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi facing his most difficult
political challenge since he took power about 10 months ago.
Renzi will now have to steer an acceptable candidate through
the complicated process of electing a new president, or else
raise doubts about his ability to push through economic reforms
and planned changes to the constitution and electoral system.
"I'm about to step down, resigning as the constitution
allows," the 89-year-old Napolitano said during the president's
traditional end-year television address, saying his age was
making it increasingly difficult for him to do is job.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)