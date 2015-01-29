* First round of voting fails to elect president
* Renzi proposes Sergio Mattarella as party candidate
* Has told party to vote for Mattarella in fourth round
* Proposal may strain reform deal with Berlusconi
By Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 29 Italian lawmakers failed to elect a
new president in a first round of voting on Thursday, leaving
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hoping to push through his candidate
only in a fourth round when the required threshold of votes is
lower.
Renzi proposed constitutional court judge Sergio Mattarella,
73, to be head of state, a move which angered opposition rival
Silvio Berlusconi and may strain the two men's alliance over
electoral and constitutional reforms.
Though a largely ceremonial figure, the Italian president
wields important powers at times of political instability, a
frequent occurrence in Italy, when he or she can dissolve
parliament, call elections and pick prime ministers.
More than half of the 1,009 parliamentarians and regional
officials cast a blank ballot on Thursday, preventing any
candidate from reaching the required two-thirds majority.
There will be two more rounds of voting on Friday which are
also expected to prove inconclusive. In the fourth round, due on
Saturday, only a simple majority is required. It is then that
Renzi hopes to secure Mattarella's election with the backing of
his Democratic Party (PD) and centre-left allies.
Berlusconi said his centre-right Forza Italia party would
not back Mattarella and accused Renzi of breaking their pact on
reforms by not proposing a jointly agreed candidate.
Mattarella, whose brother was murdered by the Sicilian Mafia
in 1980, would be "capable of guaranteeing Italy seven years of
distinguished leadership", Renzi told the PD electors, who
backed his choice unanimously.
Mattarella's political roots are in Italy's defunct
Christian Democrat party. In 1990 he resigned as education
minister in protest over a decree which favoured Berlusconi's
media empire.
Renzi's choice of Mattarella has pleased Renzi's left-wing
critics in the PD. They strongly oppose his reform alliance with
Berlusconi, who they say should have been isolated from politics
after a 2013 conviction for tax fraud.
The candidate garnering most support in Thursday's ballot
was Ferdinando Imposimato, a senior magistrate proposed by the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, who received 120 votes.
INTRIGUE
On paper, Renzi has the numbers to get Mattarella elected in
the fourth round, but the voting is conducted by secret ballot
and has shades of intrigue reminiscent of the papal conclaves
which take place across Rome's Tiber River.
Italy's previous president, Giorgio Napolitano, 89, who
resigned this month, used his powers to the full, intervening in
2011 to replace a scandal-weakened Berlusconi with ex-EU
commissioner Mario Monti at the height of the euro debt crisis.
Napolitano appointed three unelected premiers in all.
The 40-year-old Renzi, who has been in power for less than a
year, has a lot riding on this presidential vote.
Failure to seat Mattarella in the fourth or fifth round
would mean his authority over his party is wavering and put the
deal on institutional reform with Berlusconi in jeopardy,
raising the spectre of an early national election.
With newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
facing tricky negotiations with German-led European partners on
renegotiating Greece's debt, a political crisis in Italy would
compound uncertainty in the euro zone.
