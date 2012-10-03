ROME Oct 3 The need to guarantee energy
supplies means it would not be wise for the Italian government
to sell more stakes in energy company Eni or utility
Enel, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on
Wednesday.
The state directly or indirectly controls around 31 percent
of Enel and roughly the same proportion of ENI.
Grilli told a parliamentary panel it would be "ill advised"
to sell any more.
The government is under pressure to sell state assets to try
to reduce Italy's huge public debt, equal to more than 123
percent of gross domestic product.
In other comments, Grill said it would "certainly be useful"
if state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) were to
invest in AnsaldoEnergia, which is being sold by Finmeccanica as
part of a bid to turn around Italy's No. 2 industrial group.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)