* PM Letta under pressure to reduce huge debt
* Aims to sell 40 pct of post office by summer
* To also sell stake in air traffic control operator
* Offers incentives for people to declare illicit funds
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Jan 24 Italy's cabinet approved a decree
on Friday paving the way for the privatisation of up to 40
percent of the post office as the government tries to bring down
its huge public debt.
The sale of Poste Italiane will be aimed at
institutional and retail investors as well as post office
employees, and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said it
could raise between 4 and 4.8 billion euros ($5.47-$6.57
billion).
"I hope we can complete the sale before the summer,"
Saccomanni told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
He estimated that the entire post office had a value of
between 10 and 12 billion euros.
According to its official documents, Enrico Letta's
left-right coalition government aims to raise half a percentage
point of gross domestic product per year from privatisations,
roughly 7.5 billion euros ($10.26 billion).
"This year we will be able to reduce the debt for the first
time after it has risen for the last six years," Letta said,
adding that further privatisations would be announced soon.
Saccomanni told Reuters he hoped the post office sale would
attract interest from private investors in Italy, who have
traditionally favoured putting their savings into bonds rather
than shares.
"We expect this company to be well-received by the market
also because the post office is present in every village in
Italy. It's a transaction that will not remain in financial
circles alone," he said in an interview on Thursday.
Letta, who recently said privatisations could raise up to 12
billion euros this year, is under pressure to take fast action
to cut debt and boost the economy having made little progress on
either front since he took office 9 months ago.
He is regularly criticised for a lack of urgency by Matteo
Renzi, the dynamic new leader of the centre-left Democratic
Party which is the mainstay of the broad ruling coalition and to
which Letta also belongs.
Italy's public debt is targeted at 132.8 percent of output
at the end of this year, virtually unchanged from 132.9 percent
in 2013 and the second highest in the euro zone after Greece.
GROWTH IS KEY
Analysts say privatisations on the scale envisaged by the
government can have no more than a marginal impact on the debt,
which can only come down appreciably if Italy emerges from years
of recession to achieve steady and solid economic growth.
The cabinet decree also pledged the privatisation of a 49
percent stake in air traffic control operator ENAV, which
Saccomanni said should raise around one billion euros. Both the
post office and ENAV are currently fully state-owned.
In recent years Italy has repeatedly promised the sale of
state assets but has made virtually no progress as its debt has
risen steadily.
The goal of 0.5 percent of GDP per year from such sales was
lowered in September from a target of 1 percent per year set by
Letta's predecessor as prime minister Mario Monti.
Italy's powerful trade unions gave a mixed reaction to the
plan to sell off part of the post office, which employs around
150,000 people.
Susanna Camusso, leader of the largest, left-wing CGIL union
said previous privatisations had shown "this is not the way to
help our economy."
The more moderate CISL union welcomed the sale, especially
the plan to make shares available to employees.
At Friday's meeting the cabinet also approved a decree to
encourage people to declare illegal funds held in foreign bank
accounts by reducing the sanctions they faced.
Saccomanni said the hoped for increase in tax revenues would
be used to increase investments and pay back debts owed by the
government to private sector suppliers.
($1 = 0.7307 euros).
(additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Gavin
Jones, editing by Alister Doyle)