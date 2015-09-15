(Retops with privatisation proceeds, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, Sept 15 Italy is pressing ahead with
privatisation plans despite recent market volatility, a top
treasury official said on Tuesday, with sales that could raise
nearly 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion)this year and next.
The government is targeting privatisation proceeds of 0.4
percent of Italian gross domestic product (GDP) this year and
0.5 percent of GDP in 2016, said Fabrizio Pagani, adviser to the
economy minister on privatisation.
Based on official Italian government forecasts for GDP this
year and next, those targets would be equivalent to 6.5 billion
euros of proceeds this year and 8.4 billion in 2016.
The first company to be sold will be the Italian post
office, whose initial public offering (IPO) will take place in
coming weeks, Pagani told a business conference in Milan.
A successful listing of Poste Italiane will then open the
way for the sale of air traffic control operator Enav in the
first half of 2016, while the listing of the national railway
company is scheduled for the second half of next year, he said.
Anas, the company that manages state highway maintenance,
could also be put on the block in the medium term, Pagani said.
The Italian government has been discussing the privatisation
of Poste Italiane for several years but resistance from unions
and politicians had blocked the sale.
The government headed by reformist Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi now seems determined to sell up to 40 percent.
"I don't see any major risk on the political side ... the
unions are supporting the privatisation (of the Poste)," Pagani
said, adding that the only thing that could hinder the sale
could be "enormous volatility in the market."
Recent market turmoil stemming from Asia has not changed the
Treasury's plans to start the share sale of Poste Italiane on
Oct. 12, according to sources.
So far this year, the Treasury has pocketed 2.2 billion
euros from the disposal of a stake in utility company Enel
.
Based on the proceeds target of 0.4 percent of GDP in 2015,
that indicates the Treasury is expecting to raise more than 4
billion euros from Poste Italiane listing.
"If you believe in the recovery of the Italian economy, then
Poste Italiane is a good buy," Pagani said, adding that the
company will pay "good dividends" to its shareholders.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni and Giulio Piovaccari;
editing by David Clarke)