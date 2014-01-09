* Part of planned government asset sales to cut debt
* Up to 40 percent stake sale targeted
* Aim is to sell stake by end-year
By Valentina Consiglio
ROME, Jan 9 Italian government officials met on
Thursday to set out plans to sell a non-controlling stake in
post office group Poste Italiane as part of efforts
to reduce the country's massive debt, two government sources
said.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's economic adviser Fabrizio
Pagani, Deputy Industry Minister Antonio Catricala and Poste
Italiane Chief Executive Officer Massimo Sarmi were among those
who made a preliminary agreement to sell up to 40 percent of the
postal service, which is wholly owned by the government, sources
said.
The aim is to sell a stake in the umbrella group rather than
cherrypick shares in its individual banking or insurance units,
the sources said. They ruled out a full sale of the group.
"Selling a majority stake is not an option," one of the
sources said.
Letta's office issued a statement saying the meeting looked
at ways "to get maximum value out of the company, also with a
view to its privatisation." It gave no details on plans for the
sale.
Shares will be offered to institutional and retail investors
including employees, who may also be able to send
representatives to the company's board, sources said.
The government hopes to conclude the sale before the end of
this year to enable proceeds to be used to cut debt from 2014.
Poste Italiano declined to comment.
The sale of a stake in Poste Italiane would follow the
British government's sale of a 60 percent stake in Royal Mail in
October in an operation that valued the group at 3.3 billion
pounds ($5.43 billion).
One source said investor interest in a stake in the Italian
post office was expected to be strong, but the government will
also be wary of repeating the British experience, where unions
and opposition politicians accused the government of selling the
Royal Mail stake too cheaply.
Italy, with a public debt expected to stand at 132.8 percent
of gross domestic product in 2014, a level surpassed only by
Greece in the European Union, is counting on privatisation
revenues to rein it in.
In November, Letta announced plans to raise as much as 12
billion euros through the sale of stakes in public entities
including oil and gas group Eni, air traffic controller
Enav and shipbuilder Fincantieri.
Italy has promised for years to divest some of its extensive
corporate holdings but has had little to show for it. However,
growing pressure from the European Commission to begin reducing
a debt pile that has shot up in the recession of the past two
years has added urgency to the plans.