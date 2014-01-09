ROME Jan 9 Italian government officials will
meet on Thursday to discuss the sale of a non-controlling stake
in the state-owned post office group to lower the country's
massive debt, government sources said.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's economic advisor, Deputy
Industry Minister Antonio Catricala and Poste Italiane
Chief Executive Officer Massimo Sarmi are among those
who will discuss selling as much as 40 percent of the postal
service, sources said.
The aim is to sell a stake of the umbrella group rather than
shares in its individual banking or insurance units, the sources
said. Italy's debt, as a percentage of output, is surpassed only
by Greece in the European Union.