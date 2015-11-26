* Italy looking at selling 40 pct of Italian railway group
* Ferrovie dello Stato owns assets worth 39 bln euros
* Dispute on assets to be sold blocked sale until now
By Alberto Sisto and Francesca Landini
ROME/MILAN, Nov 26 The entire board of Italy's
state railways resigned on Thursday in a move that gives the
government a free hand to appoint a new management team to drive
forward its privatisation plans.
The Treasury said it expected to appoint new directors soon.
The widely expected shake-up comes three days after Rome
announced plans to sell a 40 percent stake in the rail company
and list it in Milan.
According to the government's schedule, Ferrovie dello Stato
will go public next year after the sale of air
traffic controller Enav is completed.
A dispute between Chairman Marcello Messori and Chief
Executive Michele Mario Elia over which assets should be put on
the block has held up the sale of a group where profitable
high-speed trains co-exist with regional and commuter services.
Both Messori and Elia will be replaced in the shake-up.
Some railway employees oppose the privatisation plans.
The Unione Sindacale di Base, a small, independent labour
union, called a 21-hour strike starting this evening in protest.
"There is a high risk that... another strategic asset will
be given away," the union said in a statement.
The announcement of the Ferrovie disposal follows the
successful listing last month of the national post office
and is a sign Rome feels confident its state assets can
draw investors to Italian shores.
The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, which is sole
owner of the railway group, is banking on privatisations to
raise funds to cut public debt and make state-owned groups more
efficient.
Italy, which has the second-largest debt pile in the euro
zone, is targeting 8 billion euros in revenues from state asset
sales next year.
Ferrovie dello Stato, which last year racked up revenues of
8.4 billion euros ($8.9 billion), has assets estimated to be
worth nearly 39 billion euros, most of it track and
infrastructure.
At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a
decree to kickstart the sale, stressing that the track network
would remain in public hands.
The government has still to decide exactly which railway
assets will be carved out for disposal.
($1 = 0.9420 euros)
