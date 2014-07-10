ROME, July 10 Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) aims to raise around 4-5 billion euros from selling its stakes in various companies, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"It will definitely be a few billion, the market will decide whether four or five," Giovanni Gorno Tempini told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome, adding that would be an "appropriate value" for the assets.

Last year, Italy's then prime minister Enrico Letta unveiled a programme to sell assets owned by the government. The project aimed to raise up to 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion), around half of which was to come from stake sales by CDP. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)