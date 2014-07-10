ROME, July 10 Italian state holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) aims to raise around 4-5 billion
euros from selling its stakes in various companies, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"It will definitely be a few billion, the market will decide
whether four or five," Giovanni Gorno Tempini told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conference in Rome, adding that would be an
"appropriate value" for the assets.
Last year, Italy's then prime minister Enrico Letta unveiled
a programme to sell assets owned by the government. The project
aimed to raise up to 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion), around
half of which was to come from stake sales by CDP.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing
by Gavin Jones)