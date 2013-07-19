ROME, July 19 Italy aims to extract value from
shareholdings in companies including oil group Eni,
aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica and energy
group Enel but is cautious about a possible sale of
the stakes, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Finance ministry spokesman Roberto Basso said one
possibility being considered was using the stakes as collateral
in financial operations.
He noted the government had already made clear it intended
to use state assets including real estate holdings to cut the
debt and said the programme could be extended to include
shareholdings.
"A plan for extracting value from shareholdings that the
state owns can't be ruled out but it's a scenario which should
be considered with great caution because these are profitable
quoted companies which pay dividends," he said.