By Elisa Sola
| VAL DI SUSA, Italy, March 1
opposed to a high-speed train line linking Italy to France
blocked roads, motorways and railway stations in several Italian
cities on Thursday, escalating a long-running protest that has
turned increasingly violent.
A group of about 500 protesters occupied a portion of a
highway in the Val di Susa, an Alpine valley near Turin where
work on the project is due to take place.
Others blocked tracks at the city's main station, preventing
trains from departing. There were similar demonstrations in
Bologna, Genoa, Trieste, Palermo. In the capital Rome, around
100 protesters set fire to rubbish bins.
Thursday's demonstrations followed a night of clashes
between hooded, stone-throwing protesters and police, who used
water cannon and teargas to disperse the crowd.
Police said 29 policemen were injured in the clashes, while
the demonstrators said around 100 of their own had been hurt in
the most serious protest facing Prime Minister Mario Monti's
technocrat government since it took office in November.
"What we saw overnight was really urban warfare," Sandro
Plano, who represents 23 Val di Susa mayors opposed to the train
link, told Reuters.
"They will not be able to resolve this issue with batons and
teargas. The government must listen to the people," he said.
NO CHANGE TO PLANS
The government said it would go ahead with plans to build
the train line despite the protests and Prime Minister Mario
Monti said he would meet with top ministers on Friday to assess
security issues connected to the plan.
"The government, the Piedmont region and the city of Turin
confirm their commitment," the Interior Ministry said in a
statement, calling the high-speed train "essential."
Villagers in Val di Susa have held repeated demonstrations
against the planned train link, a 15-billion-euro ($20 bln)
project signed off by Italy and France in 2001 which is
supported by the government and backed by European Union funds.
Critics say it will damage the environment, spoil the
picturesque landscape and waste public money that would be best
put to use to solve the economic crisis. Opposition has spread
beyond the local area, winning support from a wide range of
groups.
Protesters say they will not back down until the project is
scrapped, but Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri said in a
newspaper interview on Thursday that stopping the construction
work was not an option.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Reporting By Elisa Sola; writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by
Sophie Hares)