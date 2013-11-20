ROME Nov 20 Protesters threw smoke bombs and
clashed with police in central Rome on Wednesday while Italian
Prime Minister Enrico Letta met French President Francois
Hollande in the capital.
The scuffles broke out around the Campo de' Fiori central
square where people had gathered to protest against a high-speed
rail link being built between France and northern Italy.
Baton-wielding police pushed a group of shouting protesters
down a narrow street that leads away from the square.
Demonstrators threw bottles and flares at the police.
The Italian government says the rail line, which will almost
halve the time of a journey between Paris and Milan to four
hours, is vital to strengthen transport links between Italy and
the rest of the continent.
But opponents to the plan worry about its environmental
impact and question whether Italy should be spending billions on
such a large-scale project when they could be using it to help
families struggling in a recession which has lasted more than
two years.
Protesters also targeted offices of Letta's Democratic Party
(PD), hurling firecrackers and chanting "Out Out" after Italian
Justice Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri earlier survived a
no-confidence vote in parliament.
Cancellieri has faced calls to resign in recent weeks over
accusations that she used her influence to get the daughter of a
disgraced insurance magnate out of prison. She defended herself
in parliament against the claims on Wednesday.
