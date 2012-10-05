* Protests in Italy's major cities against government cuts
* Policemen injured in clashes, baton charges in Rome
By Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Oct 5 Students clashed with Italian police
in widespread protests on Friday against austerity measures
imposed by Prime minister Mario Monti's government.
Thousands of university and high school students marched in
major cities, including Rome, Milan and Naples, chanting slogans
and carrying banners such as "Save schools not banks".
The protests were the latest in a string of strikes and
large-scale street protests against Monti's spending cuts and
economic reforms.
"The protest is to renew the political class, to get rid of
those who are corrupt," said Giulio Bianco, 18.
"The politicians make the ordinary people pay. These are
heavy sacrifices, and it is a risky policy to keep imposing
them," the high school student from Rome said.
Up to six policemen were wounded in Rome, police said, after
students wearing motorcycle helmets and carrying home-made
shields pelted them with stones and tried to rush a police van
before being driven back in a baton charge.
TV pictures from Bologna showed students throwing eggs at a
branch of UniCredit bank and trampling on a BNP
Paribas flag, while in Palermo protesters burnt copies
of political manifestos.
Young people have borne the brunt of rising joblessness in
Italy, where the youth unemployment rate is 35 percent, more
than three times the overall level.
"We are worried about our prospects and about the future of
our country," Madalina Ursu, 19, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Dan Lalor)