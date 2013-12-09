ROME Dec 9 Police fired tear gas as thousands
of farmers, truckers and unemployed people disrupted road and
rail traffic in cities across Italy on Monday in protests aimed
against targets ranging from banks to the tax collection agency,
Equitalia.
Protesters stopped trains at Turin's main station by walking
on the tracks and gathered in front of the Piedmonte regional
council. Smaller protests caused disruption in the northern
regions of Veneto and Emilia Romagna and in Sicily in the south.
The so-called "Pitchfork Movement" which inspired the
protest was orignially a group of Sicilian farmers pushing for
more help from the government, but it has grown into a wider
movement expressing discontent with various other institutions.
The euro zone's No. 3 economy is in deep recession, youth
unemployment is more than 40 percent, and business failures are
up nearly 10 percent from last year.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta has warned repeatedly that
opposition to the government and the EU is growing strongly,
fuelled by sacrifices needed to keep public finances in order
and which could result in a massive anti-EU vote in next year's
European parliamentary elections.
"We farmers are on the streets to say 'Enough!' to the
state, the government, the unions. We just can't manage
anymore," Giorgio Bissoli, spokesman for the Azione Rurale
protest group in the Veneto region told Canale 5 television.
"Our main priority is that they all have to go!," he said.
Protesters cited discontent over a range of subjects from
globalisation to fuel prices, taxes, the euro and the European
Union. The mood has grown increasingly bitter in many sectors
after a recession which has persisted for more than two years.
"Notice to citizens. On Dec. 9 2013 real Italians - the
unemployed, casual workers, pensioners, workers in every sector,
students, mothers and fathers - will stop, to throw out the
criminals who hold power," read a flyer handed out in the
protests and posted on the Internet.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi and James Mackenzie; Editing by Louise
Ireland)