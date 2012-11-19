ROME Nov 19 Italy's strategic investment fund
FSI and Qatar Holding have signed a joint venture agreement to
invest in Italian companies in sectors including food, fashion
and luxury, furniture and design, tourism and leisure, FSI said
in a statement on Monday.
Under the terms of the agreement, signed during a visit to
the Gulf by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, the joint
venture will have total capital of up to 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion), to be provided equally by both partners over the first
four years.
The company, named IQ Made in Italy Venture, will start with
300 million euros of capital and will be run on equal governance
terms by both partners.
FSI said the venture was aimed at investing in "leading
businesses and at creating value through several levers,
including sector consolidation and transformation through
organic and international growth."