BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
MILAN Feb 27 Qatar sovereign fund will buy the 60 percent of Milan property area Porta Nuova it does not already own, the chief executive of Hines Italia said on Friday.
Hines and Italian insurer Unipol group are among the sellers.
Qatar Holding purchased a 40 percent stake in the property area in 2013 for an undisclosed sum.
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit has its new skyscraper headquarters in the prime real estate area.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only