BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
(Adds quote, details)
MILAN Feb 27 Qatar's sovereign fund will become sole owner of a prime real estate area in Milan, which has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) and is home to the new high-rise headquarters of Italy's UniCredit .
Under the agreement, Qatar Holding will buy the 60 percent of Porta Nuova it does not already own for an undisclosed sum, Manfredi Catella, chief executive of Hines Italia, said on Friday.
Hines European Development Fund and Italian insurer Unipol SAI are among the sellers.
Qatar Holding, which is wholly owned by Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 40 percent stake in the development in May 2013. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only