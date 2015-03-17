ROME, March 17 The bonds issued by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will become eligible for purchases made by the European Central Bank under its bond buying programme after April 15, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Tuesday.

The ECB will publish on April 15 an unpdated list of public sector agencies whose issues will be admitted to the quantitative easing (QE) programme launched last week.

The ECB intends to buy 60 billion euros a month of mainly sovereign bonds until September 2016, or beyond if needed to see a sustained adjustment in inflation back towards the ECB target. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)