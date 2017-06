SANT' AGOSTINO, Italy, May 20 A strong aftershock measuring magnitude 5.1 hit northern Italy on Sunday, causing more damage and more buildings to collapse, officials and witnesses said.

The aftershock destroyed a clock tower in Finale Emilia, near the epicentre of the first quake, and made a firefighter fall off a building, according to television reports.

The aftershock was felt over a vast area of the north. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Louise Ireland)