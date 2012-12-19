BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Commission gave
approval on Wednesday for 2.66 billion euros ($3.51 billion) in
state aid to help agriculture recover in three northern Italian
regions hit by earthquakes in May this year.
The Commission approved the aid, awarded through grants,
interest rate subsidies, guarantees and subsidised financial
leasing, to agriculture-related businesses affected by the
quakes in Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto.
"On the basis of the assurances given by the Italian
authorities, the Commission concluded that the measure only
compensates for damages caused by the natural disaster and that
it introduces an appropriate mechanism to ensure that there will
be no overcompensation," the Commission said in a statement.
The scheme provides support for more than 1,000 enterprises
active in production, processing and marketing of agricultural
products, it added.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Rex Merrifield, Brussels newsroom)