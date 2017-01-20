PENNE, Italy Jan 20 Rescuers dug all night in
deep snow and debris in search of some 30 missing people who
were staying in a luxury mountain hotel in Italy when an
avalanche struck almost two days ago.
Officials have confirmed finding two bodies, while Italian
media said two more were located overnight. The only survivors
so far are two men who were outside the hotel when the avalanche
hit. Hopes of finding survivors are dwindling.
The disaster struck the hotel in central Italy late on
Wednesday afternoon amid a driving snowstorm, just hours after
four earthquakes with a magnitude above 5 rattled the area.
Fire brigade officials and local authorities said more than
30 people, including four children, had been in the building
when the avalanche slammed into it, reducing much of it to
rubble and spreading debris across the valley floor.
"We're still looking," Fire Brigade spokesman Luca Cari said
by telephone from the scene of the tragedy on Friday. "Canine
units are helping and we are digging."
The government will meet on Friday morning and is expected
to declare a state of emergency.
An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court
in nearby Pescara, with some saying the emergency response was
slow. The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early
on Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche hit.
(Reporting by Roberto Mignucci in Penne, additional reporting
by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by
Toby Chopra)