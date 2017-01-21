PENNE, Italy Jan 21 Four people were pulled
alive from the wreckage of a luxury hotel that was demolished on
Wednesday by a deadly avalanche, bringing the number of
survivors to nine, the national fire service said on Saturday.
The two men and two women were extracted from the shattered
ruins of Hotel Rigopiano overnight after hours of painstaking
digging by firemen, who were having to move cautiously for fear
the buried air pockets might collapse.
Four children and a woman were saved on Friday, dug out from
under tonnes of snow and debris in a remote valley in
mountainous central Italy.
Fire service spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters the bodies of
two women were also recovered during the night, bringing the
known death toll to four. Around 15 people are still unaccounted
for.
A tsunami of snow smashed into the spa hotel on Wednesday
afternoon, obliterating the four-storey building and spreading
debris for hundreds of metres (yards) down the valley in the
Gran Sasso park in the heart of Italy.
Around 30 people had been in the hotel at the time.
Italian media reported early Saturday that a number of other
voices had been heard under the rubble, but that it was proving
hard to establish where exactly they were. There was no
immediate confirmation of this from the emergency services.
Rescue teams would continue to work night and day until
everyone was accounted for, Cari said.
