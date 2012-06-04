* Damage to biomedical district estimated at 5 bln euros

* Fears raised that companies could relocate operations

* Government sets aside 2.5 bln euros towards reconstruction

MIRANDOLA, Italy, June 4 The rich biomedical industry nestled around Italy's medieval town of Mirandola has shut up shop after being hit by two earthquakes in May, raising concerns that serious economic damage could be done to one of the country's most productive regions.

Mirandola, near the epicentre of the May 29 earthquake that killed 17 people and injured 350, is home to Europe's leading biomedical industry district, hosting companies such as the Italian group Sorin, Covidien, of the United States, Germany's B-Braun and Sweden's Gambro Dasco.

A violent tremor of 5.1 magnitude late on Sunday shattered hopes that the quake might be waning.

"I reckon the damage done just in the Mirandola area is in the region of a couple of billion euros. Everything has collapsed," Luigi Mai, president of Modena's small business association CNA, told Reuters.

Italy's business association Confindustria and the EU Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry Antonio Tajani have spoken of total damage to the area in excess of 5 billion euros ($6.18 billion).

The government has set aside 2.5 billion euros for reconstruction, including measures to help companies to relocate temporarily to restart production.

The biomedical business park around Mirandola, No. 3 in the world behind U.S. parks in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, is an important part of the economy of Emilia Romagna - the wealthy centre-north region that is one of Italy's engines of growth.

Biomedical Valley, created almost 50 years ago by the pharmacist-entrepreneur Mario Veronesi, is home to about 100 biomedical companies employing around 5,000 workers, producing disposable medical items along with equipment for dialysis, heart surgery and transfusions.

In 2009, the business park achieved sales of close to 750 million euros, about one-third of national sales of 2.2 billion euros, half of which were for export, according to Assobiomedica, the Italian biomedical industry association.

The worry now is that the industry, already hit by economic crisis and delayed payments from cash-starved local health authorities, could lose market share.

"We're very worried the biomedical sector could suffer at the hands of foreign competition. We don't want to damage this crucial part of the local economy," the mayor of Modena, Giorgio Pighi, said.

Italy's ageing population has boosted the sector, which until a few years ago enjoyed double-digit sales growth. But recession and competition from the United States, Japan and, for plastic sanitary appliances, Asia have squeezed margins and shrunk sales.

ASSESSING DAMAGE

Plans that many of the companies had to restart production after the first quake on May 20 had to be torn up last Tuesday as buildings were damaged further or quarantined because of continuing tremors.

Sorin, the world's leading cardiovascular equipment maker, kept shipments moving to and from its Mirandola plant after the first quake but was forced to stop when the second quake hit. It is awaiting clearance to re-enter the plant.

Artech, which recently provided the mini-heart that a Rome hospital transplanted into a 16-month-old baby, was so badly damaged that it will have to be pulled down and local workers are worried the group could decide to relocate.

Pighi, who has called for temporary facilities to be offered to companies, is worried that multinationals could move production to other sites to reduce losses and avoid losing production.

Concern is also growing over the impact that prolonged closure could have on the supply chain in Italy and for overseas customers.

"We are worried about the supply of products to patients suffering certain conditions, like dialysis," said Stefano Rimondi, CEO of Mirandola-based Bellco, which accounts for more than 50 percent of Italy's dialysis equipment.

Covidien, shut since the first earthquake, has told some of its workers that it will take a further two weeks before any decision can be made.

Assobiomedica managing director Fernanda Gellona said: "We met with the health ministry to set up a crisis group to avoid interruption of services. There is no reason for panic."