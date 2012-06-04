* Damage to biomedical district estimated at 5 bln euros
* Fears raised that companies could relocate operations
* Government sets aside 2.5 bln euros towards reconstruction
MIRANDOLA, Italy, June 4 The rich biomedical
industry nestled around Italy's medieval town of Mirandola has
shut up shop after being hit by two earthquakes in May, raising
concerns that serious economic damage could be done to one of
the country's most productive regions.
Mirandola, near the epicentre of the May 29 earthquake that
killed 17 people and injured 350, is home to Europe's leading
biomedical industry district, hosting companies such as the
Italian group Sorin, Covidien, of the United
States, Germany's B-Braun and Sweden's Gambro Dasco.
A violent tremor of 5.1 magnitude late on Sunday shattered
hopes that the quake might be waning.
"I reckon the damage done just in the Mirandola area is in
the region of a couple of billion euros. Everything has
collapsed," Luigi Mai, president of Modena's small business
association CNA, told Reuters.
Italy's business association Confindustria and the EU
Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry Antonio Tajani have
spoken of total damage to the area in excess of 5 billion euros
($6.18 billion).
The government has set aside 2.5 billion euros for
reconstruction, including measures to help companies to relocate
temporarily to restart production.
The biomedical business park around Mirandola, No. 3 in the
world behind U.S. parks in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, is an
important part of the economy of Emilia Romagna - the wealthy
centre-north region that is one of Italy's engines of growth.
Biomedical Valley, created almost 50 years ago by the
pharmacist-entrepreneur Mario Veronesi, is home to about 100
biomedical companies employing around 5,000 workers, producing
disposable medical items along with equipment for dialysis,
heart surgery and transfusions.
In 2009, the business park achieved sales of close to 750
million euros, about one-third of national sales of 2.2 billion
euros, half of which were for export, according to
Assobiomedica, the Italian biomedical industry association.
The worry now is that the industry, already hit by economic
crisis and delayed payments from cash-starved local health
authorities, could lose market share.
"We're very worried the biomedical sector could suffer at
the hands of foreign competition. We don't want to damage this
crucial part of the local economy," the mayor of Modena, Giorgio
Pighi, said.
Italy's ageing population has boosted the sector, which
until a few years ago enjoyed double-digit sales growth. But
recession and competition from the United States, Japan and, for
plastic sanitary appliances, Asia have squeezed margins and
shrunk sales.
ASSESSING DAMAGE
Plans that many of the companies had to restart production
after the first quake on May 20 had to be torn up last Tuesday
as buildings were damaged further or quarantined because of
continuing tremors.
Sorin, the world's leading cardiovascular equipment maker,
kept shipments moving to and from its Mirandola plant after the
first quake but was forced to stop when the second quake hit. It
is awaiting clearance to re-enter the plant.
Artech, which recently provided the mini-heart that a Rome
hospital transplanted into a 16-month-old baby, was so badly
damaged that it will have to be pulled down and local workers
are worried the group could decide to relocate.
Pighi, who has called for temporary facilities to be offered
to companies, is worried that multinationals could move
production to other sites to reduce losses and avoid losing
production.
Concern is also growing over the impact that prolonged
closure could have on the supply chain in Italy and for overseas
customers.
"We are worried about the supply of products to patients
suffering certain conditions, like dialysis," said Stefano
Rimondi, CEO of Mirandola-based Bellco, which accounts for more
than 50 percent of Italy's dialysis equipment.
Covidien, shut since the first earthquake, has told some of
its workers that it will take a further two weeks before any
decision can be made.
Assobiomedica managing director Fernanda Gellona said: "We
met with the health ministry to set up a crisis group to avoid
interruption of services. There is no reason for panic."