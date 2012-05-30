MILAN May 30 Italy's Industry Minister Corrado
Passera has asked oil refiners and distributors to consider
cutting car fuel prices net of taxes and duties to share the
burden of efforts aimed at funding aid for the country's
earthquake-stricken areas.
The Italian government decided on Wednesday to raise duties
on petrol to finance aid to the Emilia-Romagna region, hit by
earthquakes this month.
"We are sure that in this moment of emergency for many
citizens and companies, oil firms, which represent one of the
most important national industrial sectors, would like to do
their part," Passera was quoted by the ministry in a statement
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)