* Home town of "Amatriciana" sauce razed by Aug. 24. quake
* French cartoon compared victims to types of pasta
* Amatrice says that was defamation of the almost 300 dead
By Isla Binnie
ROME, Sept 12 An Italian town is pursuing legal
action against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for a
cartoon showing victims of an earthquake there as types of
pasta, and another suggesting the mafia was to blame for the
death toll of almost 300.
One cartoon, entitled "Earthquake Italian Style", captioned
drawings of a bloodied and bandaged man "Penne in tomato sauce",
a scratched and swollen woman "Penne au gratin", and a collapsed
building with blood and feet emerging from it "Lasagne".
After Italians responded angrily, the magazine,
famed for its provocative, taboo-busting cartoons, published a
second one, showing a person half-buried under rubble saying:
"Italians ... it's not Charlie Hebdo who built your homes, it's
the mafia!"
Amatrice, the home of "amatriciana" pasta sauce, was
flattened by the quake on Aug. 24.
The local government called the cartoons "a macabre,
senseless and absurd insult to the victims," Mario Cicchetti, a
lawyer for Amatrice city hall, told Reuters.
It has asked a local prosecutor to investigate Charlie Hebdo
for "aggravated defamation", a crime for which the town would
seek civil damages.
Even though the cartoons were published in France, Cicchetti
said the legal case could be brought in Italy because they had
been widely seen and shared there.
Twelve people were shot dead at Charlie Hebdo's offices in
Paris in 2015 by Islamist militants who accused the magazine of
blasphemy for printing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
The construction sector in Italy has long been plagued by
inattention to regulations, and both regular building work and
post-disaster reconstruction has at times been infiltrated by
organised crime.
It is now up to the magistrates in Rieti, near Amatrice, to
decide whether to take up the investigation against the
cartoonists and the magazine's director, Cicchetti said.
Charlie Hebdo did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Paris; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)