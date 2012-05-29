* Some of Italy's best-known brands based in quake area
* Quake region has fourth-highest GDP in Italy
* Economy already struggling with many jobless, austerity,
recession
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 29 The second powerful earthquake to
hit Italy in little over a week has carved a swathe of
destruction across one of the country's richest and most
productive regions and given a fresh headache to an economy
already deep in recession.
Emilia Romagna, the northern region hit by the quake, is
home to some of Italy's best-known brands, including the world's
biggest pasta maker Barilla, high-performance Ferrari
sports cars, and motorcycle maker Ducati Motor Holding.
It is also home to some of the country's most productive
farmland and produces valuable food exports including Parma ham
and Parmesan cheese.
Of Italy's 20 regions, Emilia-Romagna has the fourth-biggest
gross domestic product, more than 135 billion euros in real
terms in 2009, according to the latest Eurostat data.
Its importance was underlined by Prime Minister Mario Monti,
who promised swift aid to get the region going again.
"The state will do all that it must do... as fast as it can
to guarantee the return to normality in a region so special, so
important, so productive for Italy," Monti told a hastily called
news conference.
The quakes are yet another setback for an economy already
hobbled by rising unemployment, a severe recession and the
weight of tough austerity measures taken by Monti to stave off a
Greek-style default.
Italy has had the slowest-growing economy in the European
Union for a decade, and the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development warned last week that its growth
prospects in the period to 2017 were worse than those of any
other advanced country it surveyed.
Though the extent of damage and the number of dead were
still being assessed, several of those killed in the two quakes
were blue-collar workers inside factories or warehouses that
collapsed on top of them.
"Fear will paralyse Emilia now," wrote the northern La
Stampa newspaper's editor-in-chief Mario Calabresi on Twitter.
"Who's going to be willing to go back to work in a big warehouse
now?" he asked.
Tuesday's quake comes just a few days after the first
earthquake caused an estimated 200 million euros in damage to
the region's rich agricultural land.
Barilla, based in Parma, said Monday's quake had had no
effect on production. The pasta-making plant was evacuated for
15 minutes, but the production lines kept going, a spokesman for
the privately owned company said.
Ferrari suspended activities at its Formula One factory in
Maranello so that workers could join their families, but there
was no damage to any of the facilities, a spokesman said.
Ferrari is owned by Italy's biggest car maker Fiat.
Ducati, based in Borgo Panigale near Bologna, said the
factory was closed because of the tremor but no damage had yet
been verified, according to the company's Twitter account.
Volkswagen's Audi division agreed last month to buy
Ducati from private equity-owned Investindustrial.
The earthquakes, magnitude 6.0 and 5.8 respectively, also
come at a difficult time for Italy, which is still mired in the
euro zone debt crisis.
The nation's 10-year-benchmark bond yields hovered just
below 6 percent on Tuesday, and an auction showed six-month
borrowing costs rising.
While the quakes are likely to have a national economic
impact, they are also a blow to Italy's cultural heritage
because Emilia-Romagna is rich in art and architecture.
Italian media reported serious damage to the Baroque
cathedral in Carpi, and the Te palace in Mantua, an
architectural masterpiece of the late Renaissance filled with
works of art, and the dome of St. Barbara's Basilica in Mantua
was reported to have collapsed.
The May 20 tremor had already caused the greatest damage to
the country's architectural and artistic heritage since a 1997
quake caused parts of the ceiling of the Basilica of St. Francis
in Assisi to collapse.