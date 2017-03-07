ROME, March 7 Italian farmers from regions
ravaged by earthquakes brought sheep to central Rome on Tuesday
to protest what they say are serious delays in reconstruction
efforts.
More than 10,000 farm animals have been killed or injured by
quake damage and subsequent freezing weather, farmers'
association Coldiretti said.
Outside parliament, a makeshift paddock housed three sheep
rescued from areas struck by tremors while farmers waved flags
and banners reading "Bureaucracy is more deadly than
earthquakes".
Thousands of farming businesses are housed in the central
regions of Lazio, Marche, Abruzzo and Umbria where tremors have
rumbled since August.
Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has approved a draft law to
help people affected by the quakes, including 35 million euros
($37 million) to compensate farmers for lost income.
The law also aims to make it easier for regional governments
to buy temporary stalls. Farmers say about 85 percent of their
livestock need shelter.
"Breeders still don't know where to put their surviving
cows, pigs and sheep, which are either stuck out in the cold, at
risk of death and disease, or in derelict buildings," the farm
association said.
Stress caused by cold and fear has reduced milk production
in the region by 30 percent. Local crops like lentils are also
at risk as seeds cannot be sown on fractured land, it added.
The agriculture ministry said the process of releasing
emergency funds to farmers was under way.
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
