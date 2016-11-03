BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the temblor was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, and was centered 32 miles (51.5 km) southeast of Perugia. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing