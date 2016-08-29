* Renzi seeks broad backing for "Italy's House" project
* Prosecutors probe building work in quake-hit towns
* Could take 50 years to get Italy up to best standards
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Aug 29 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
promised on Monday to present a national plan to make Italy
safer against earthquakes as rescuers continued to search for
bodies after last week's quake that killed at least 290 people.
Prosecutors are investigating why supposedly quake-proofed
buildings collapsed in the Aug. 24 tremors in one of the world's
most seismically active countries.
Renzi said Italy needed a "change of mentality" and he would
present a project dubbed "Italy's House" in the coming days and
seek the involvement of politicians, trade unions, technical
experts and building companies.
"What has often been lacking in the past is the construction
of a plan for the whole country based on prevention," Renzi
wrote in a newsletter to his supporters.
He said he had already discussed the new plan with Italian
architect Renzo Piano who told him it may take two generations -
or around 50 years - to bring Italy up to the best international
safety standards.
"But the fact that it's a long-term project isn't a good
reason not to start immediately," Renzi said.
Italy has suffered 36 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 and
above since 1900, almost every one bringing death, destruction
and recriminations about why successive governments have not
done more to defend Italians' lives and heritage.
It remains to be seen whether Renzi's plans will have more
success than in the past. Italy has one of the world's largest
public debts and with a virtually stagnant economy it will
struggle to find the funds for costly civil defence
programmes.
Renzi's own future is also in doubt. He faces a referendum
in the autumn on a strongly contested plan for constitutional
reform, and has said he will step down if he loses.
He promised to rebuild Amatrice and the other mountain
communities in central Italy shattered in the latest quake,
saying his government would "ensure that these places with such
a precious past will also have a future."
Reconstruction efforts following a 2009 quake which killed
more than 300 people in the nearby city of L'Aquila have been
hampered by red-tape and corruption, and only a tiny part of the
town centre has been rebuilt.
Aftershocks continued on Monday, five days after the first
quake. Geologists say there have been more than 2,000 since the
original magnitude 6.2 earthquake.
"Here the ground doesn't stop shaking, I don't know, I have
the impression a huge rift will open and we will all fall in
it," said Roberto De Cesaris, a resident in Amatrice.
A large funeral will take place in Amatrice on Tuesday for
many of the almost 230 people who died there.
(Additional reporting by Iona Serrapica; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)