LONDON Aug 24 A powerful earthquake in Italy on
Wednesday is not likely to force a 200 million euro ($225.56
million) bond issued to cover such risk into default as the bond
has low exposure to the affected region, investors said.
The earthquake devastated a string of mountainous towns in
central Italy, trapping residents under piles of rubble, killing
at least 38 people and leaving thousands homeless.
Issued last year by insurer UnipolSai, the Azzurro
Re bond was the first so-called catastrophe bond to cover
earthquake risk in Italy. Most similar bonds hedge against
hurricane or earthquake damage in North America or
Japan.
Investors who buy a catastrophe bond enjoy a high yield but
lose the value of the bond if an event occurs within agreed
parameters, including factors such as location and severity.
Default leaves the bond issuer with capital to help pay
insurance claims related to the catastrophe.
The U.S. Geological Survey, which measured Wednesday's quake
at 6.2 magnitude, said it struck near the Umbrian city of
Norcia, while Italy's earthquake institute INGV registered it at
6.0 and put the epicentre further south, closer to Accumoli and
Amatrice.
Azzurro Re only has a 0.2 percent exposure to Umbria, one
catastrophe bond trader said, meaning default was unlikely,
though he added that it was too early to be sure. "Initial gut
feel is that Azzurro will be OK," he said.
The low exposure to Umbria compares with a 34.7 percent
exposure for the bond to an earthquake in Rome, the trader
added.
Specialist fund manager Twelve Capital, meanwhile, said an
analysis of its modelling of the event suggested it would not be
affected.
"We do not think the bond will be triggered," said John
Butler, head of investment management at Twelve Capital. "This
is a factor of the more rural nature of the area of the quake."
The bond was trading at a stable price of 100, Butler added,
showing the market did not expect default.
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)