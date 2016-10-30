Firefighters take care of a woman following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italy will rebuild all the homes, churches and properties destroyed in a string of earthquakes over the past two months, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday just hours after another powerful quake hit the centre of the country.

"We will rebuild everything, the houses, the churches and the businesses," Renzi told reporters. "Everything that needs to be done to rebuild these areas will be done."

A 6.6 quake struck Italy on Sunday morning in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors since Aug. 24. Emergency services reported widespread damage in the latest earthquake, but no deaths.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)