UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
ROME May 30 The Italian government will raise excise duties on petrol to fund aid for the Emilia-Romagna region affected by Monday's earthquake, a statement said.
The Cabinet also decided that nationwide spending curbs affecting Italy's local authorities according to the so-called "internal stability pact", will be eased for the towns hit by the quake.
Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy' richest and most productive regions, was hit by a deadly magnitude 5.8 earthquake and a series of aftershocks on Tuesday, just over a week after a force 6.0 tremor in the same region.
More than 20 people were killed in the two earthquakes, which caused a swathe of destruction across the region.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.