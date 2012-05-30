ROME May 30 The Italian government will raise excise duties on petrol to fund aid for the Emilia-Romagna region affected by Monday's earthquake, a statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that nationwide spending curbs affecting Italy's local authorities according to the so-called "internal stability pact", will be eased for the towns hit by the quake.

Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy' richest and most productive regions, was hit by a deadly magnitude 5.8 earthquake and a series of aftershocks on Tuesday, just over a week after a force 6.0 tremor in the same region.

More than 20 people were killed in the two earthquakes, which caused a swathe of destruction across the region.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)