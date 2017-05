A destroyed car is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME At least 73 people have died in an earthquake which devastated a string of small towns in central Italy in the early hours of Wednesday, the civil protection department said.

The quake struck when most residents were asleep, razing homes and buckling roads in a cluster of communities some 140 km (85 miles) east of Rome.

(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)