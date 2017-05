A bathroom is seen following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Friars stand with two women in front of collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Firefighters work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A doll is seen on the rubble following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME The number of people killed in the earthquake that devastated parts of central Italy on Wednesday rose to 247 on Thursday morning, regional and national officials said.

The Civil Protection department in Rome said a tally by local officials showed that 190 people were killed Rieti province and 57 in the province of Ascoli Piceno.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)