MILAN An earthquake was felt through much of northern Italy on Tuesday, just over a week after a tremor struck the region killing seven people and destroying or damaging hundreds of buildings.

Italian media said the latest earthquake caused more buildings to collapse in the areas already affected by the previous quake, where thousands are still sleeping outdoors in tents.

Television station Rai said some schools had been evacuated as far south as Florence.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre of Tuesday's 5.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck at depth of 9.6 km (6 miles), was less than 30 km (19 miles) from Modena, not far from where the magnitude 6 earthquake struck just over a week ago.

Messages posted on Twitter and other social media suggested the shake was felt across northern Italy.

"We felt a very strong tremor," said Raffaella Besola, a resident of Bologna.

The Italian civil protection department said it was carrying out checks in Modena province.

