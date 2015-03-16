MILAN, March 16 Italian transmission mast company EI Towers said on Monday it had submitted documents to market regulator Consob detailing the terms of its offer for a majority stake in state-controlled rival Rai Way .

EI Tower's unsolicited 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid has become a politically sensitive issue in Italy as the mast company is indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's broadcasting group Mediaset.

The government has said at least 51 percent of Rai Way must remain under public ownership in line with current rules.

But EI Towers has said it is too early to consider any changes to the terms of its offer, which is conditional on securing at least two-thirds of Rai Way's capital.

