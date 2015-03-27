MILAN, March 27 Rating agency DBRS has lifted the trend on Italy's A (low) long-term sovereign rating to stable from negative to reflect the country's progress on fiscal consolidation.

The Toronto-based agency said Italy had a budgetary position that remained relatively strong and compared favourably with the euro area average.

Among the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral for banks' funding, DBRS assigns Italy the highest A mark.

A downgrade below the single-A threshold would have forced Italian lenders to post larger amounts of government bonds against ECB loans.

DBRS said it had confirmed Italy's short-term rating R-1 (low) keeping a stable trend. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)