By Giulio Piovaccari
MILAN, March 27 DBRS on Friday lifted the trend
on Italy's long-term credit rating to stable from negative,
citing support from the European Central Bank's expansionary
measures and the country's progress with structural reforms.
The Toronto-based rating agency maintained Italy's A (low)
status, which it said reflected progress on fiscal consolidation
and the country's budgetary position, which is stronger than the
euro area average.
Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank
uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks,
DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone's third-largest
economy in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment-grade.
A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for
Italian banks of using Italy's government bonds as collateral
for ECB loans.
"With all the caveats relating to the long time needed to
implement the reforms, now there are tangible signs (of
progress)," Giacomo Barisone, head of DBRS's Italy desk, told
Reuters. "We acknowledge the government is making stronger
efforts."
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has passed a reform of the
labour market and has promised to overhaul other notoriously
inefficient sectors such as education and the justice system.
A recent strengthening of banking sector capital was also a
reason for the change in outlook, DBRS said in a statement.
DBRS said Italy had demonstrated flexibility in servicing
its debt and benefited from a wealthy economy, moderate levels
of private sector debt and a sustainable pension system.
The country still faces significant challenges, however,
with low potential growth and high government debt that leaves
the economy exposed to any external shocks.
Italy's new labour market legislation and other structural
reforms should improve its growth potential in the medium term
but the short-term outlook remains fragile, DBRS said, adding
that debt dynamics remain a concern.
DBRS confirmed Italy's short-term rating R-1 (low), keeping a
stable trend.
(Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Catherine Evans)