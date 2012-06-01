GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* British election results point to government losing majority
NEW YORK, June 1 Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Friday downgraded Italy's sovereign rating to B-plus from BB, noting the country's limping economy and the chance its banks could need more help.
"Italy is in miserable shape," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
"Italy's independent ability to support its banks is questionable given the country's weak condition," the agency added.
LONDON, June 9 Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd just managed to hold onto her seat in Thursday's national election, but she saw her previous 4,796 majority slashed to just 346 votes as her Conservative Party was predicted to lose its majority.