NEW YORK, June 1 Ratings agency Egan-Jones on
Friday downgraded Italy's sovereign rating to B-plus with a
negative outlook from BB, noting the country's limping economy
and the chance its banks could need more help.
"Italy is in miserable shape," Egan-Jones said in a
statement.
"Italy's independent ability to support its banks is
questionable given the country's weak condition," the agency
added.
The euro zone's third biggest economy has worried global
investors as the region's sovereign debt crisis continues to
drag on markets around the world.
Recent data have underscored a slowdown throughout the
monetary union, with the latest figures showing Italy's
factories contracted for the tenth straight month.
Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that
political inertia and bad economic decisions had put "the entire
European edifice" at risk and only a clear path to political
union could save the euro.
"There are now growing doubts among international investors
about governments' cohesion in guiding the reform of European
governance and even their ability to ensure the survival of the
single currency," Visco told the Bank of Italy's annual meeting.
Moody's Investors Service rates Italy an A3, Standard &
Poor's rates Italy BBB-plus and Fitch rates the country A-minus.
All three of those agencies have a negative outlook on Italy.